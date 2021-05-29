Identify vulnerable areas for floods, landslides: Kodagu DC

As the monsoon is set to enter Kodagu district shortly, the officials should take all precautionary measures to tackle any eventualities. The vulnerable areas should be identified and a list should be provided to the district administration, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

The deputy commissioner said the monsoon will be accompanied by flood, landslides, and disruption in power supply. Measures should be taken to solve all the problems. The officials should work in coordination.

The stormwater drains and Rajakaluve should be cleaned. Gaushala should be set up for the cattle affected by flood and other natural calamities, she said.

The officials should submit a report on the loss of agriculture and horticulture crops following rain. Action should be initiated to open relief centres in schools. The relief centre should have a supply of hot water and toilet facilities, she added.

The deputy commissioner directed CESC officials to replace old electricity poles. The forest department should clear the fallen trees immediately.

The PWD and Zilla Panchayat engineering officials should focus on roads. The landslides should be cleared immediately, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said that helplines have been set up to help people during the monsoon.

CESC officials should ensure that there is no disruption in the power supply to Covid hospitals.

Agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh and horticulture department deputy director H Shashidhar said that a team of officials have been set up to conduct a survey of loss of crops.

The agriculture department joint director said that necessary paddy seeds have been stocked. There is a stock of fertilisers in the district.