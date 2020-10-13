If Yogi Adityanath doesn't wish to be questioned, let him resign: Congress on Hathras rape case

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Law and Human Rights Cell accused the BJP of misguiding people by filing complaints against district Youth Congress President Mithun Rai, who had spoken against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing reporters, Cell President A C Vinayraj said that district Youth Congress President Mithun Rai had questioned Yogi Adityanath while the BJP is taking political mileage by submitting complaints against him.

Rai had only spoken about the UP Chief Minister and not anything against a community. The BJP is trying to manipulate Mithun Rai's statement as an insult to a community. All the citizens have the right to express their views as per the Constitution, he said.

The BJP, which speaks about protecting women, has not raised a single word in favour of the Hathras rape victim. Rai had only questioned Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras rape and sudden cremation of the victim without informing the family members. Is it wrong to question Yogi Adityanath? he asked.

"Yogi Adityanath should learn from Basavanna, Shankaracharya, Madhwacharya and Swami Vivekananda. If he does not wish to be questioned by the people, then let him resign and take political sannyasa and work for the welfare of the society," Vinayraj added.