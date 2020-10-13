'If Yogi doesn't wish to be questioned, let him resign'

If Yogi Adityanath doesn't wish to be questioned, let him resign: Congress on Hathras rape case

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 13 2020, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 11:31 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: DH File Photo

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Law and Human Rights Cell accused the BJP of misguiding people by filing complaints against district Youth Congress President Mithun Rai, who had spoken against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Addressing reporters, Cell President A C Vinayraj said that district Youth Congress President Mithun Rai had questioned Yogi Adityanath while the BJP is taking political mileage by submitting complaints against him.

Rai had only spoken about the UP Chief Minister and not anything against a community. The BJP is trying to manipulate Mithun Rai's statement as an insult to a community. All the citizens have the right to express their views as per the Constitution, he said. 

The BJP, which speaks about protecting women, has not raised a single word in favour of the Hathras rape victim. Rai had only questioned Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras rape and sudden cremation of the victim without informing the family members. Is it wrong to question Yogi Adityanath? he asked. 

"Yogi Adityanath should learn from Basavanna, Shankaracharya, Madhwacharya and Swami Vivekananda. If he does not wish to be questioned by the people, then let him resign and take political sannyasa and work for the welfare of the society," Vinayraj added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Yogi Adityanath
Congress
Karnataka
Hathras rape case

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 