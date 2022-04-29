Iftar held under Banyan tree

Sahakara Nyaya Koota, an organisation of like-minded, secular thinkers, hosted an Iftar under a Banyan tree near Sahodaya hall in Balmatta on Friday.

The ‘Iftar Mussanje’ programme was attended by thinkers, orators and religious leaders.

Social activist and advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepadi, Nithin Kuthar, Charan Shetty and others organised the unique Iftar.

Writer Aravinda Chokkadi said that it was not just an Iftar meet but a harmony meet for Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jains, in his Facebook post.

“Normally, Iftar programmes are held to serve food to those who are fasting during Ramzan. But in this Iftar Mussanje, people from various walks of life had an opportunity to discuss how people should respect other religions and the need for national integrity,” he said.

Another highlight of the programme was the ‘Kattala Haadu’ by singer Naada Maninalkur.

Dinesh Hegde Ulepady said the main purpose of holding the programme was to promote communal harmony.