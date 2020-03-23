IGP asks people to impose self regulations to prevent Covid-19

The general public has a vital role to play in preventing the spread of coronavirus. People should not take the disease lightly. Everyone should impose self-regulations and strictly observe social distancing,” said IGP (Western Range ) Devajyothi Roy.

Speaking at a meeting with the general public at Town Panchayat Hall in Koppa on Monday, he stated that people should be cautious to avoid becoming the carriers of coronavirus.

Hand sanitizers and masks should be used accordingly, he said and urged the people not to gather in large numbers. People should impose self-regulations before the police department takes action.

During the meeting, the people complained that the town panchayat has totally neglected cleanliness and hygiene. Youth have been forming mobs and engage in intoxication, at the stadium. Similar incidents are witnessed in Chittemakki and Musurehalla, they said. The IGP asked the local police inspector to initiate stern legal action against the culprits.

A citizen said that Asha workers have collected Aadhaar number and other information on Sunday night. People are worried whether it was a part of the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Health Education Officer Sudhakar said that the health department has taken an initiative to collect information regarding persons who are suffering from illness to check coronavirus.

DySP Raju, Koppa Circle Inspector Wasim Ahmed, N R Pura Circle Inspector Suresh were present in the meeting.