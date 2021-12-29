IGP suspends Kota SI who caned Koragas

Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray on Wednesday placed Kota police station sub-inspector Santosh under suspension, based on Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan’s report on caning of Koraga family members celebrating ‘Mehendi’ ceremony in Kotathattu GP limits.

Five other police personnel facing inquiry have been transferred from the Kota police station, sources told DH.

The ‘Mehendi’ event was organised at the house of Gulabi in Kotathattu on Monday night. Gulabi’s grandson Rajesh’s wedding was scheduled for Wednesday. The family had accused police of dragging Rajesh and beating him in the Kota police station.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje condemned the caning incident and demanded justice for the Koraga family. The Union minister demanded strict action against the police personnel involved in the attack. She directed the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police to take steps to avoid such incidents in future.

Many organisations and political leaders condemned the incident and have sought justice for members of the Koraga community. The Federation of Koraga Associations has also condemned the incident and has demanded justice.