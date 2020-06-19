II PU English exam held smoothly

A total of 5,927 students attended for the English paper of Second PU examinations in Kodagu district on Thursday.

District Deputy Director for PU Education Shvialingashetty said that 140 students remained absent for the exams.

The 5,927 students included 468 students from outer districts. There were 10 students from outer states, for whom the examinations were conducted in a separate hall, as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Examination halls in all 16 centres were disinfected prior to the conducting of the exams. Every student has attended the exams wearing mask. Every student was subjected to thermal scanning and was provided with hand sanitisers before entering the examination hall.

In Chikkamagaluru

The Second PU English subject examination was conducted smoothly in 18 centres in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday.

A total of 9,642 students attended the examination while 377 students were absent. All precautionary measures were followed. Care was taken to see that the students did not form groups. The students wore masks and applied sanitisers.

The temperature of the candidates was checked prior to the examination, said District PU Education department Deputy Director K Nagaraj. 24 out of 1,307 students from outer districts were absent.