II PU exams in 18 centres in Chikkamagaluru from Feb 4

The second PU examinations will commence from Wednesday and a total of 9,532 students will appear for the exams in the district.

Of the 9,532 students, 5,151 are girl students. As many as 8,266 are freshers and 838 are repeaters.

As many as 3,282 students are from the Arts stream, 3,683 from Commerce and 2,567 students from the Science stream.

On Wednesday, History, Physics and Basic Mathematics exams will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

There are 18 examination centres in the district, of which five are in Chikkamagaluru, two each in Kadur and Tarikere, one each in Birur, Balehonnur, N R Pura, Koppa, Mudigere, Sringeri, Kalasa, Devanur and Ajjampura.

Chief supervisor, invigilator and staff have been deployed for the exam duty.

District-level and taluk-level squads have also been constituted to check any kind of malpractices. An observer has been appointed to each centre.

PU Department deputy director K Nagaraj said, ‘’All measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the examination. Seating arrangement, water supply and others have been provided at the examination centres.’’

Police personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras are installed in all the examination centres.

Students cannot carry mobile phones to the centre. Chief superintendent can use a basic handset at the centre.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has clamped prohibitory orders in a 200-metre radius of the examination centres. All the photocopy shops have been ordered to remain closed during the examination.

Black badge protest

Urging the fulfilment of demands, the PU lecturers will perform their duties during the PU examination by wearing a black badge.

Some of the demands are higher wages, staggered recovery of ex-gratia, promotions and redressal of workload.

PU College Lecturers’ Association district president Dr M D Sudarshan said that they were confident that the government would fulfil their demands before the evaluation of answer scripts began.

“If we fail to get any positive response, then we are planning to boycott the evaluation,” he added.