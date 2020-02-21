II PUC exams to be held in 16 centres in Kodagu: DC

The Second PU board examinations will commence from March 4 and will be held in 16 centres in Kodagu, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

She was speaking at a preparatory meeting held at DC’s office in Madikeri on Thursday.

Annies said that the Education department officials and the principals of the colleges concerned should make necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The directions issued by the Education minister, during the video conference, must be followed by the officials of PU Education department, DDPI and heads of the examination centres without fail. There should be no room for confusions, she added.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials concerned to pay attention towards providing transport facility to students, who have to cross streams to reach the examination centres.

‘’Necessary facilities should be provided to the specially-abled children.’’

PU Education Department Deputy Director Bhavani said that seven routes had been identified to transport the question papers from the district treasury to various centres across the district.

She has also requested for deployment of police personnel on each route, for security purposes. “Also, necessary vehicle facilities and special vigilance team should be deployed”

The movement of the vehicles carrying question papers will be monitored through GPS, said Reeta, one of the officials.

Made Maheshwara College Principal Gulabi requested the deputy commissioner to direct the express buses to give stop at Made village on Madikeri-Sampaje road, to enable the teachers and the students to go to the exam centres.

DDPI P S Machado, District Treasury Department Deputy Director Padmaja, Tahsildar Mahesh, DySP Dinesh Kumar and others were present.