Illegal residential layout in Kushalnagar, alleges V P Shashidhar

Congress leader V P Shashidar alleged that some influential persons were involved in creating an illegal residential layout on 2.50 acres of land in the first block of Kushalnagar Town Panchayat.

Addressing media persons in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said that leaders of some political parties, along with some influential people, were involved in constructing an illegal extension in the survey number 115 and 115/1.

"The district administration of Kodagu should initiate a probe into the same and take appropriate measures," Shashidhar said.

The buyers of the sites are politically well connected. They are hand in glove with the land mafia in cheating crores of rupees to the local panchayat. The Town Panchayat too, has been flouting rules.

KPCC Secretary K P Chandrakala, leaders Pramod, Dinesh, Lakshman and Nanjunda were present in the press meet.