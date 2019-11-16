Illegal sand extraction continues in Kundapur

Illegal extraction of sand thrives in parts of Kundapur taluk thereby forcing officials to be alert.

The residents have complained to the authorities concerned that sand was extracted illegally on the banks of river and rivulets of Sauparnika, Gangavali, Varahi, Kubja, Chakra in the taluk.

The sand is also extracted at Thoplu in Hakladi, Badakere in Navunda, Bhatrahadi in Kundapura, Ring Roaf Hattiyangadi, Mogebettu, Baindoor, Someshwara and other areas.

Mines and Geology Department had raided the illegal sand stockyards at Thoplu Yalooru in Hakladi in the taluk recently.

The government and district administration had launched many initiatives to check illegal sand extraction. Yet the illegal extraction goes on in the taluk unchecked, alleged residents.

“Police, Revenue and Mines and Geology departments should work in coordination to check illegal sand extraction and transportation,” said B Kishor Kumar of Kalakshetra.

165 permits issued

The district administration has issued 165 permits to extract 8 lakh metric tonne sand bars identified in CRZ area from Udyavara in Udupi to Mabukola in Brahmavar.

Officials, in denying permits for extraction of sand in CRZ areas in Kundapura and Baindoor taluks, have ended up helping racketeers involved in illegal sand extraction, alleged the residents.