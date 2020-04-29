Illicit liquor sale: Two held

Illicit liquor sale: Two held

DHNS
DHNS, Ponnampet,
  • Apr 29 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 21:05 ist

The rapid action team of Anechowkuru wildlife zone arrested two persons in connection with the sale of illicit liquor and seized four litres of liquor from them on Tuesday night.

Sanju (36), from Nokya village and P M Ramu (53) from Ayirasuli hamlet, are the arrested.

When the personnel of the rapid action team was on patrolling duty, they caught the accused red-handed. Later, they were handed over to the Department of Excise, for further investigation.

