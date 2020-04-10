Illicit liquor seized in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:32 ist

Excise department Deputy Commissioner P Bindushree warned of initiating strict action against those who produce illicit liquor.

It has been noted that some miscreants have been preparing intoxicating drinks using molasses and cashew fruit, in rural areas, she said.

Raids are being carried out to check the activity. Six cases have been registered in this regard so far. About 195 litres of fermented wash, five litres of country-made liquor and eight litres of illicit liquor have been seized, said Bindushree.

