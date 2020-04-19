Illicit liquor unit raided, two held in Karnataka

An illicit liquor manufacturing unit operating inside a house Dakshina Kannada district has been busted and two persons arrested, official sources said on Sunday.

Acting on definite information, officials of the Excise department raided the house at Kodman Kodi in Bantwal on Saturday and seized 1,200 litres of wash, 950 kg of jaggery, 500 litres of spurious wine, 300 litres of potato-jaggery mixture and equipment used to brew liquor, they said.

The raid was conducted on the direction of Excise joint commissioner Shailaja Kote by a team led by Excise superintendent Vinod Kumar, the sources said.

