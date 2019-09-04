IMD issues red alert in Kodagu

IMD has issued a red alert in Kodagu district. Incessant rain lashed the district on Wednesday. Following heavy rain, the district administration has declared holiday for anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in Kodagu on Thursday.

Normal life has been affected and the rivers Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha are in spate. Heavy rain is predicted on Thursday as well. The general public and tourists have been asked to take precautions. People living in the regions vulnerable to calamities have been asked to move to safer locations.

Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is full, owing to rain in Brahmagiri region. Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri road is submerged. In Bethri, River Cauvery is flowing above the danger level.

Fields in Kanuru and Harihara have been inundated. There was a steep increase in water level in Keere stream. Madikeri, Napoku, Suntikoppa, Ponnampet, Siddapura, Virajpet and Somwarpet have been receiving incessant rain.