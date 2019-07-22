IMD predicts heavy rain till tomorrow

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in various parts of the coastal region till July 24.

The district received 43.63 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some of the low-lying areas in Udupi town like Bailoor, Volakad and Chitpady experienced artificial flood on Monday following incessant rain.

Water level in Rivers Swarna, Papanashini, Kubja and Varahi has increased.

The traffic on Agumbe Ghat road was disrupted after a tree fell on the road in the second curve.

The tree fell at around 8.30 am and the bus crew and the passengers removed the fallen tree.

Rainfall details

Udupi taluk received 31.9 mm rain, Kundapur 41.1 mm and Karkala received 54.9 mm rainfall.

The sea is rough in Padubidri and Kaup. Sea erosion has intensified at Padubidri, Ermal Thenka, Mulooru and Kaup. A house and a pump shed was damaged following heavy rain at Ermal Thenka.

The rooftiles of a house belogning to Nagamma Suvarna were blown away in gusty wind at Bada village.