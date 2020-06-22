Immunity clinic opened at Sharada Ayurveda Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 22 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 22:27 ist

Mangaluru MLA and former minister U T Khader inaugurated an immunity clinic at Sharada Ayurveda Hospital in Talapady.

Khader, while addressing the gathering, said there is a need to build the immunity system to fight against Covid-19.

Sharada educational institutions chairman Prof M B Puranik said that Sharada Ayurveda Hospital has been creating awareness on Covid-19 among the people.

"The public should make use of the immunity clinic. Instead of making use of readymade immunity booster, it is better to avail the guidance of doctors to build immunity,” he added.

The hospital's inpatients were given Amritaballi plants to help them build immunity at home.

U T Khader
Talapady
Mangaluru
Hospital

