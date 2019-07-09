Implement Hebbe irrigation project: Farmers

A Kadur taluk bandh call given by the Areca Growers Association on Tuesday evoked a good response.

Majority of the business establishments in Kadur and Birur, the office of TMC and Nadakacheri remained closed. Schools had remained closed following the protest by Primary School Teachers Association.

‘Reeling under drought’

Addressing the protest rally, Areca Growers Association President M R Somshekar urged the government to implement Hebbe project. Kadur taluk is reeling under a drought situation for the last four years. There is a water shortage in Ayyanakere and Madagada Kere, the lifeline of Kadur taluk.

The arecanut, coconut growers and small farmers are inconvenienced with by the water crisis. The earmarking of Rs 100 crore Hebbe project is a welcome move. The project should be implemented at the earliest for the benefit of the taluk residents, he added.

Kadur Areca Growers Association President K H Shankar said, “If Madagadakere and Ayyanakere are not filled, there are chances of farmers migrating to cities in search of greener pastures. The farmers who had deserted farming are working as security guards in Bengaluru. The condition of arecanut and coconut growers is pitiable. The government should implement Hebbe and Gondi irrigation projects. With the decline in the groundwater table, borewells have become defunct in the taluk.”

The villagers and farmers offered prayers at Veerabhadraswamy and Bhadra Kali Temple before the protest rally.

A memorandum was submitted to the tahsildar on the occasion.