Implement Jal Jeevan Mission effectively, says MLA

The works taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission should be implemented effectively, said Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by ZP President Dinakar Babu, he said Jal Jeevan Mission aims to ensure access of piped water for every household in the country by 2024. It aims at supplying 55 litres per capita per day of water per individual.

It should be implemented effectively. Piped water connections should be provided to those villages that face acute shortage of water during peak summer, he added.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said quality pipelines should be used for supplying water.

The ZP president directed the officials to implement the project by bringing the issue to the notice of all the zilla panchayat members as well.

ZP Standing Committee on Health and Education President Prathap Hegde Marali said that the height of the roof of the school building should be increased while constructing new buildings.

Agriculture department joint director Kempe Gowda said that the last date for crop survey by farmers has been extended till September 23.