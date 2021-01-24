Implement Kannada in administration effectively: ZP CEO

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 24 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 23:47 ist
Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena chairs a meeting in Madikeri.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena chaired a meeting on effective implementation of Kannada in administration. 

He directed the officials to initiate measures to implement Kannada effectively.

Everyone should learn Kannada with interest, he added. 

Jilla Kannada Jagrithi Samithi member S Mahesh said, “Tahsildars and assistant commissioner’s should hold a meeting once a month to discuss on the implementation of Kannada. The challan forms in banks should be in Kannada. The name boards of business establishments should be in Kannada.” 

Government Kannada medium schools should be developed. Plans should be chalked out to motivate parents to enrol their children to Kannada medium schools, he added. 

Samithi member E Raju said that there is a need to promote Kannada in border areas. 

Kannada and Culture department assistant director Darshana also spoke at the meeting. 

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena
implementation of Kannada
Kodagu
Kannada medium schools

