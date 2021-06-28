Impose restrictions on tourist activities in Kodagu: MLC

Even though the Covid-19 lockdown has been extended in Kodagu, the lockdown has been relaxed in various other districts, resulting in tourists from other districts coming to Kodagu. This might create problems for Kodagu, said MLC Veena Achaiah.

She urged the district administration to impose restrictions on tourist activities in the district.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has not come under control in the district. But, the people have already started visiting Kodagu. The entry of tourists should be banned," she said.

She added that all persons passing through the check posts should be tested for Covid-19.

'Make Covid negative certificate compulsory'

The MLC also urged the district administration to make the Covid-19 negative certificate compulsory for the labourers who come from other districts, to work in Kodagu.

Veena Achaiah expressed her concern over the high Covid-19 positivity rate in the district.

Labourers from other districts are being brought to the district in large numbers, in the current sensitive situation, which is also a reason for the increasing cases, said the MLC.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 active cases in the district. Four persons have died in the last 24 hours, she said.

As many as 60 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a single village in Somwarpet taluk, she added.