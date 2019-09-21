‘Improve infra at dist hospital in Udupi’

The district administration should immediately focus on the pathetic condition of the district hospital, Psychiatrist and social activist Dr P V Bhandary said.

Dr Bhandary told mediapersons on Friday that the lack of basic infrastructure facilities in the hospital is condemnable. The negligence of elected representatives in not paying any attention to the infrastructure is also condemnable.

He extended his support to Karavali Youth Club, Udupi, and said the Club had launched a campaign demanding better infrastructure at the district hospital.

A delegation will meet the Health Minister B Sriramulu during his visit to Udupi on September 28.

“The delegation will urge the minister to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure and to fill up vacant posts in order to ensure better treatment facilities

for the poor patients,” he stressed.

Dr Bhandary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ayushman Bharat scheme could be successfull in Udupi if the district hospital was upgraded with better treatment facilities.

High vacancy

There should be 250 beds in the district hospital. However, presently there are only 124 beds. The posts lying vacant in hospital is above 50%. He said poor patients can afford the treatment and enjoy quality treatment, if the hospital was upgraded.

Doctors in this government hospital refer patients to the private hospitals and it has become a trend. He said the district surgeon had written letters urging the state government to upgrade the infrastructure as the condition of present building was deteriorating.

Karavali Youth Club President Ashok urged youth from different organisations to join the delegation and meet the health minister on September 28.

He said the Club would fight for justice of the poor patients.