Improve SSLC results in district: ZP president Sujatha Krishnappa

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa has directed officials to initiate measures to improve SSLC results during the year in the district.

Chairing a meeting, she said that a meeting of the teachers from government and private schools should be conducted. Special classes should be conducted for SSLC students.

DDPI C Nanjayya said that workshops, quiz, special classes are conducted to improve SSLC results. Classes are conducted till 8 pm at Koppa and Narasimharajapura, for the SSLC students. Teachers wake up students early in the morning, to facilitate them to study, he added.

The Sujatha Krishnappa said, “ The use of palm oil for preparing mid-day meals will have an impact on the health of the children. Instead of palm oil, refined oil should be supplied to schools.

The cooks should consume the food prepared by them before serving to the children. The medicines in first aid kits at the school has expired. There is a need to change medicines.

ZP CEO Poovitha directed the district-level officials to visit at least one school in the noon and taste the food supplied.

Vice President Vijaykumar Gunasagar said that Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) cases have been reported in Malnad areas. Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease. DHO Dr Prabhu said that three KFD cases have been confirmed in the district. The infected are being treated and are recovering.