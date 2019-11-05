In future, all GPs will have SLRM centres: Udupi DC

The flyover work at Shastri Circle in Kundapur will be completed by March 2020, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

He was speaking at an interaction organised by Working Journalists’ Association, Udupi district, on Tuesday.

Jagadeesha said the bridge on the highway near Padubidri Junction would be completed by January end.

“If the contractor failed to complete the works, then the contract will be suspended. NHAI and Navyug constructions have been asked to complete the work within the time frame. Toll collection will not be permitted if they fail to complete the work within the deadline.”

He said the waste management would be taken up efficiently and scientific measures would be taken to dispose the garbage. Waste disposal management is a challenge in the backdrop of the increasing population.

As many as 40 gram panchayats in Udupi district are gearing up to have solid and liquid resource management (SLRM) centres by the end of this year. As a support, these gram panchayats are assured with required basic infrastructure facilities, he added.

Jagadeesha said in future all gram panchayats would be considered under the programme and SLRM centres would be set up.

He said that private land would be acquired in Hejmadi to construct harbour at a cost of Rs 138.60 crore.

To another query, the officer said that he would talk to the private bus operators in Karkala, who are not using the newly constructed bus stand at Bandimutt.

The court has issued an order in this direction. Most of the private buses from Karkala to Mangaluru, Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya and Bengaluru do not start from Bandimutt bus stand, but they start from the old bus stand which is congested, he said.

The deputy commissioner said that the parking issues in Udupi city were also posing problems. The space identified for parking is used for commercial purpose in several buildings.

Action will be initiated against those who flout parking space in the building.

He said SP Nisha James has submitted a detailed report on the road safety measures to be taken in the district.

Accordingly, smart signals will be installed. The land for setting up water treatment plant for Varahi drinking water project has been identified at Haladi. The work will commence within a week.