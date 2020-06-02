In-principle approval for train service: Shobha

In-principle approval for train service: Shobha Karandlaje

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that the Centre has given in-principle approval for starting a night train service to Bengaluru from Chikkamagaluru. 

Many had complained that the present timetable of the train is of no use. The issue has been brought to the notice of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. 

She said the railway minister has promised to take up a survey on laying railway line from Chikkamagaluru-Sringeri-Shivamogga. 

She said the Modi-led government has completed one year in its second term. Several measures have been initiated to check the spread of Covid-19.

