Inadequate buses in Avaradalu, Shanivarasanthe

  • Oct 05 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:40 ist

Students and employees from Avaradalu and Shanivarasanthe have complained that the private bus operators in the region have not been giving good service to the people even though the private bus fares compared to that of KSRTC buses is high.

Due to the strong lobby of private bus operators in the district, the KSRTC buses are operating in few numbers. Even after the Covid-19 lockdown has been relaxed, the private bus operators have remained off-road and the students and employees who are financially less privileged are deprived of the KSRTC bus pass facility, they added.

Some buses are providing services only till Shanivarasanthe even though they have a permit to travel upto Kodlipet. People travelling to Kodlipet are facing inconvenience due to this, they said and requested the transport department to take the necessary measures.

