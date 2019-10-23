Incessant rain: Vented dam collapses at Nekkiladi

Incessant rain continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. A vented dam constructed across a rivulet by the watershed department collapsed at Nekkiladi in Alankaru village in Puttur taluk.

With the rivulet overflowing, water had entered a few farms in the vicinity. The collapse of the vented dam had caused many inconveniences to the residents of Gananthi, Nadjeeru, Kanipura, Pajjapu, and Sharavoor in Alankaru village. The residents have to make a detour in order to reach Alankaru, Kundaje school and Anganwadi.

In the past 24 hours, the DK district recorded a rainfall of 7.6 mm.

33 houses damaged

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said 33 houses were partially damaged dues to the rains that lashed the district since October 18.

Nine houses had been severely damaged.The totally damaged houses will get compensation of Rs five lakh after the details had been uploaded on the portal of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation (RGRHC).

The government has released Rs 2,71,09,800 as the first installment for 445 beneficiaries whose houses had been either damaged or washed away in the rain that lashed in August. These 445 beneficiaries will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation.

She said a total of 263 houses were partially damaged and victims will get a sum of Rs 50,000 as compensation. In the first installment, a sum of Rs 35,39,600 was released for 142 beneficiaries, so far.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert on Thursday, sources added.