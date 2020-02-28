'Incident 2020' opens with a bang

The 40th edition of southern India’s second biggest student festival, after IIT Madras, ‘Incident 2020’ was inaugurated by K Balaveera Reddy, chairperson of Board of Governors, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) and actor Diganth, at the NITK campus on Thursday evening.

The programme, being planned from February 27 to March 1, has witnessed participation of as many as 100 colleges, including 15 NITs and IITs.

“Incident had been an annual programme organised at the NITK for the last several years, comprising workshops, literary events, seminars, street plays, theatre activities, science exhibitions and many more. The programme is being organised presently, after a gap of few years. The theme of ‘Incident 2020’ is ‘A tryst with time,” NITK Deputy Director Anantha Narayan and Dean (students Welfare) Jagannath Nayak told mediapersons on

Thursday.

The annual event is expected to witness a footfall of around 5,000 students every day. Incident convenor Sachin Acharya said five different dance competitions ranging from semi-professional Eastern and contemporary to freestyle and hip-hop, were being planned at Incident ‘20. It also has its share of music events covering diverse genres from Indian rock and fusion to Eastern and Western solo and band competitions.

Other marquee events include Haute Couture, the fashion show and Slam Dunk, the basketball tournament. Besides competitions, Incident will organise workshops including a dance workshop by choreographer Sushant Pujari, technical workshops by Techobyte, talks, performers, beach events, a stunt show, a kite fest and an adventure zone.

This year’s series of Inci-Talks will focus on ‘Sheroes of India’ with actress and five-time TEDx speaker Nikita Sharma, F4 driver Henna Jayanth, YouTuber Prajakta Koli, among

others.

Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge and Karnataka’s Raghu Dixit Project will set the stage on fire at Fusion Night on February 28. Incident 2020 will end with the concert of Bollywood’s most celebrated music composer-producer duos, Salim-Sulaiman, of Chak De! India on March 1. Incident co-ordinator Bharath was also

present.