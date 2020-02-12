'Include Yoga, Naturopathy in NCISM Bill'

The students and staff of SDM College Of Naturopathy And Yogic Sciences in Ujire, Alva's College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Moodbidri and Sharada Ayurveda College in Talapady staged a one-day silent protest and fast to urge the government to include Yoga and Naturopathy in the proposed Bill for National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine (NCISM).

Although the NITI Ayog proposed inclusion of Yoga and Naturopathy into the proposed NCISM and in 2014 and in 2016, Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) has accepted inclusion of Yoga and Naturopathy and to regulate the education and clinical practice at par with other AYUSH system, the Ministry of AYUSH is refusing to regulate Yoga and Naturopathy by either of the above paths or through its own proposed separate bill called National Commission for Yoga and Naturopathy.

Dr Prashanth Shetty, General Secretary of Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduate Medical Association has expressed grave concern over Yoga and Naturopathy System of Medicine is being left out of all forms of regulation of professional medical education and clinical practice.

Dr Prashanth Shetty urged the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) to immediately intervene to protect the interests of 42 Yoga and Naturopathic medical colleges; credibility of over 5,000 Yoga and Naturopathy Physicians and the future of the Yoga and Naturopathy System of Medicine.

He said, "If Yoga and Naturopathy system of medicine is not regulated through NCISM, it would be a regressive step undermining the development done in the last 30 years."

"Unregulated system of medicine cannot have a uniform standard professional education and accreditation process. BNYS graduates will not have national medical registration for legal clinical practice. As a result, Yoga and Naturopathy will not be at par with other Indian System viz, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowrigpa,” he added.