Incomplete road works: Raitha Sangha stages protest

Members of the Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodagu district unit staged a protest condemning the poor condition of the main roads in Kirgur, Nallur and Balele on Monday.

The protest was led by Sangha Kodagu district unit president Kadyamada Manu Somaiah.

The farmer leaders gheraoed the PWD, forest and CESC officials at Kirgur Junction in Ponnampet.

There was a heated argument between the protesters and the officials.

Later, bowing to the pressure from the protesters, the officials promised to take up the road repair work within a month.

MLA K G Bopaiah had ensured that the government sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the development of main roads connecting Kirgur, Nallur and Balele. However, the contractor has failed to complete the work. As a result, the residents are inconvenienced, said the farmers.

PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Sidde Gowda said that the officials had inspected the road recently and promised to take up the work within a month.

A letter has been written to the CESC to shift the electricity poles, he said.

“We have also held a consultation with the forest department for clearing the trees,” he added.

CESC Balele hobli engineer Rangaswamy said, “Steps will be taken to shift 30 electricity poles within two days.”

Raitha Sangha district president Kadyamada Manu Somaiah said that owing to the lack of coordination between the contractor and the officials, the public is inconvenienced.

The protest disrupted the movement of vehicles on the road in Ponnampet.

Raitha Sangha district general secretary Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah, district convener Pucchimada Subhash, secretary Ajjamada Changappa and others were present.