Increase in auto, taxi fare irks commuters, visitors

The taxi, tempo travellers and auto fares have been increased drastically in the district and the tourists and general public are facing inconvenience due to this.

Following the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the taxi and auto fares were increased in the district.

People in Kodagu depend on taxis and tempo travellers to commute to various tourist destinations.

Parents who were using the service of autos and other vehicles to ferry their children are now personally dropping the children to schools in their own vehicles.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, even the auto and taxi drivers had faced difficulties. Now, they are charging extra money.

Though it is mandatory for all the autorickshaw drivers plying on the roads in the district to instal a fare meter, the drivers are charging an extra Rs 10. Many passengers failed to pay the extra amount.

"We are also in distress following the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. Hence, a hike in fare was necessary. If the fare is not hiked, we cannot lead a life," said Auto Drivers' Association president Mohan.

"I have to repay the borrowed loans. I have an expenditure of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for insurance and loan payments every month. The government is not listening to our woes. Hence, the fare was hiked," said another auto driver Suresh.

"More than the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, it is the policy of the government which is affecting us. In spite of paying taxes to the government, we have to pay additional toll charges, which is not correct. Hence, the rent fare has been hiked," said Taxi Owners and Drivers' Association director T R Ganesh.

The prices of spare parts of the vehicles have also been increased, said Taxi Owners and Drivers' Association president Thammayya.

"There was a van ferrying school children from our village. In the past, the driver was collecting Rs 500 per child. Now, the monthly rent has been increased to Rs 1,000 per child. Hence, I drop my child in my bike only," said a parent, Srinivas.

"Now, the fare has been increased. However, people argue with us. Earlier, I was earning Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per day. Now, it has come down to Rs 500 to Rs 800. The autos can survive only if the prices of petrol and diesel is reduced," said auto driver Santhosh.

"In the past, I was ferrying 10 students to their schools. Now, it has come down to four students," said another auto driver Manju.