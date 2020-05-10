Increase in number of people returning to Kodagu

With the relaxation of lockdown, a large number of people who were stranded outside the state and district are returning back to their native villages in Kodagu district.

The district administration has strengthened its check posts at Koppa and Sampaje to keep a tab on those who return.

Those who are returning from high-risk zones of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are being quarantined at hostels and residential schools.

Since May 5, a total of 144 people have been quarantined in the district. The district administration has arranged food for those who have been quarantined. The food is being prepared at hostels.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said as many as 600 people from outside the state have registered with sevasindhu online portal to return to the district.

There has been an increase in people from outside the district returning to Kodagu. More than 3,000 people who were stranded in other districts have entered Kodagu via Kushalnagar check post. About 1,000 people have entered the district through Sampaje check post, said officials.

Those who arrive from outside the state will be sent to institutional quarantine facility after being stamped with a seal on their hand.

"We will monitor those who have returned to the district from Davangere, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysuru and Mandya," said officials.

Kodagu district is in the green zone list. The inflow of people from outside the district and state have increased the threat of the spread of Covid-19. People should cooperate with the district administration and avoid unnecessary movement within the district to contain the spread of Covid-19, said officials.

Simple marriages

Further, all marriages that are scheduled to be held this month are to be held in a simple manner in temples.

Permissions have been granted for marriages with 20 people attending it. Following this, customers were seen visiting ready-made garment stores and jewellery shops to make purchases.