'Increase student enrolment in schools'

State Primary School Teachers’ Association district president Chetan Kumar urged the government to immediately withdraw the order directing primary school teachers appointed before 2014 to take only classes one to five.

He was speaking during a protest staged by the primary school teachers at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday, urging for the fulfilment of various demands.

“The government should take action to increase student enrolment in government schools. Parents are fascinated by English medium schools. Kindergarten classes should be started in all government schools in order to increase student enrolment,” he demanded.

Promotions sought

He further urged the government to promote experienced primary teachers as high school teachers. Primary school headmasters should be promoted according to the recommendations of the Pay Commission Report. “Eligible primary school teachers should be promoted to the position of DDPI. The new pension scheme too should be scrapped and the old pension scheme should be implemented,” he said.

State Primary School Teachers’ Association office-bearer H B Karumbaiah said that the government schools lack teachers and basic facilities. The government should also appoint teachers at government schools, he demanded.

Primary schools remained closed on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

In Chikkamagaluru

Demanding fulfilment of their demands, primary school teachers staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. The protesters took out a protest march from the Taluk Office to Azad Park Circle.

The protesters urged the government to complete the process of transfer of teachers at the earliest.

If the demands are not met, the Teachers’ Day on September 5 will be boycotted and Vidhana Soudha Chalo campaign will be initiated, warned the protesting teachers.

As all the teachers had taken casual leave, a majority of the primary schools remained closed in the district.