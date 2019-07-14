Increased demand for crabs, bamboo shoots in monsoon

The monsoon has brought not only rain but also bamboo shoots, crabs, Marakesu (colocasia leaves) and other leafy greens to every kitchen in the district.

There is a demand for these nature’s bounties during the monsoon.

Bamboo shoots and crabs are sold at Mahadevapete market and also beside the road in Madikeri. Tourists who visit the district purchase bamboo shoots to prepare delicacies back at home. The demand for crabs and bamboo shoots is on the rise during the weekends, said sellers.

The sellers catch crabs from River Cauvery at H D Kote, Bheemanahalli, canals and on the banks of the river and sell it in the market. Daily, they get at least 20kg to 30 kg crabs for sale. Each bundle of crabs (12 crabs each) fetches Rs 300 and a kilogram of crab is sold at Rs 250.

Kumar of Indira Nagara said, “In the past, these crabs were available in paddy fields and streams during monsoon. There is a good demand for the same. The availability of crabs has declined over a period of time.”

People consider crab as good for generating the heat in the body which helps in braving the chill during the monsoon.

Bamboo shoots are sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per packet weighing half a kilo. The demand for ‘Marakesu’ leaves also increases during the monsoon. The leaves are used for the preparation of ‘pathrode’ and ‘Bajji’.

There is a demand for crab fry, crab curry, bamboo shoot pickle and bamboo shoot palya in homestays and resorts.

“To maintain balance in health, our forefathers used the naturally available leafy greens. We prepare myriad delicacies from the locally available leafy greens during monsoon and our guests like such delicacies,” said homestay owner Kishor.