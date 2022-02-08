Indefinite agitation against NITK toll plaza enters second day

Social worker Asif Apathbhandava’s indefinite agitation against the toll plaza near NITK entered the second day on Tuesday.
Kanara Small Scale Industries’ Association treasurer Hemanth Poojary, expressing support to the agitation, said the NITK toll gate was unscientific and lacked basic facilities.
Udupi City Bus Drivers-Owners Association secretary Sandeep Suvarna said the toll plaza in violation of all norms was collecting toll.
Canara Bus Drivers-Owners Association president Jayaram Ballal, Karavali Bus Drivers-Owners Association president Raghavendra Bhat, Udupi District Taxi Union president Ramesh, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district president Ansar Ahmed, State Travel Agency Association president Radhakrishna Valla, among others, took part in the agitation.
