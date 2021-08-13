Indefinite stir by GP workers from August 17

Urging for the fulfilment of various demands, Gram Panchayat workers of the district will conduct an indefinite stir under the aegis of CITU, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, from August 17, said CITU leader P R Bharat.

Speaking to reporters, he said that a protest rally will be taken out from Majestic Railway Station, Bengaluru, to Freedom Park.

The Gram Panchayat workers will press for 10 major demands, he said.

“Even though the 15th financial commissioner has ordered to pay minimum wages and other related benefits to panchayat staff, the panchayat workers have not been paid salaries from the past 10 months. The government should release the grants soon and should initiate action against the officials who do not pay salaries to the GP workers,” he added.

The posts of clerk-cum-data entry operator, watermen, pump operator-cum-mechanic, jawan, sipoy and sweepers should be included while amending the recruitment rules. Bill collectors and clerks should be promoted as secretary grade - 2 and assistant accountant posts, said Bharat.

Salary revisions, pension, gratuity and other benefits should be provided. The panchayat development officers who have caused abatement to suicide for Gram Panchayat workers should be prosecuted, he added.

All these demands will be raised during the protest, Bharat said and requested the Gram Panchayat workers to participate.

Gram Panchayat Workers’ Association taluk president Appanna was present.