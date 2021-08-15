Independence Day celebrated online by govt school

Independence Day celebrated online by govt school, students

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 15 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:35 ist
Teacher C S Satish takes part in the Independence Day programme online, in his self-made classroom.

A Government Lower Primary School celebrated the 75th Independence Day on virtual mode with the headmaster, teachers and students taking part in the celebrations.

The initiative was taken by school teacher C S Satish. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independence Day was observed online.

Cluster resource persons and parents of the students also took part in it.

Students spoke on the importance of the day.

For the programme, C S Satish had trained the students to draw the shape of India on a map and make paintings of national leaders and also sing patriotic songs.

Students took part in Independence Day celebrations with enthusiasm, exhibiting the national spirit.

Independence Day
celebrated online
govt school
Kodagu

