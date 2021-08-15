Independence Day celebrated online by govt school, students

A Government Lower Primary School celebrated the 75th Independence Day on virtual mode with the headmaster, teachers and students taking part in the celebrations.
The initiative was taken by school teacher C S Satish. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independence Day was observed online.
Cluster resource persons and parents of the students also took part in it.
Students spoke on the importance of the day.
For the programme, C S Satish had trained the students to draw the shape of India on a map and make paintings of national leaders and also sing patriotic songs.
Students took part in Independence Day celebrations with enthusiasm, exhibiting the national spirit.
