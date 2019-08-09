‘India-EU as third pillar; will change world order’

Dr Mohan Kumar, former ambassador to France, while addressing the 2019 batch of students who have joined MA in European Studies and BA in Foreign Languages and Intercultural Studies said, “India and European Union together can emerge as the third pillar in a multipolar, post-globalisation world.”

He highlighted the fascinating opportunity foreign services provided in order to be a change agent and make a difference in the world.

He also emphasised on the immense potential that India and EU partnership holds in the present world order.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) hosted the orientation day for two unique programmes, Master of Arts in European Studies and Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages and Intercultural Studies (BA FLIS) with Dr Mohan Kumar, former ambassador of India to France, as the chief guest.

“This year is especially significant for MAHE on the occasion of two new departments being carved out from the Manipal Centre for European studies (MCES) – the Department of Languages, hosting the BA FLIS programme and also the Department of Philosophy – as it reinforces the university’s renewed support to the growth of Humanities and Social Sciences,” said Dr H Vinod Bhat, in his presidential address.

Dr Neeta Inamdar, Professor and Head, Manipal Centre for European Studies, recounted the decade-long growth of the Centre and the MAES programme since its inception in 2009.

She added that the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence awarded by the European Union to MCES last year was another milestone in its journey.