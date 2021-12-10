India@75 BRO motorcycle expedition to reach Mangaluru on December 11

India@75 BRO motorcycle expedition by Border Road Organisation will reach Mangaluru from Kozhikode on December 11. The team will halt at Mangaluru in the night and will leave for Goa on December 12, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said.

The rally will be flagged off from Sudheendra Hall of Canara School in Mangaluru on December 12 at 9.30 am. Mayor Premananda Shetty, elected representatives, ex servicemen, NCC cadets and others will take part in the programme.

The BRO is conducting the expedition from October 24 till December 27, touching all corners of the country to spread awareness on the contribution of BRO. The motorcycle expedition will cover 20,000 km in 75 days with more than 75 riders of all ranks of the BRO taking part in it, he said.

The aim of the motorcycle expedition is to spread the achievement of the BRO and its contribution to the nation in the last six decades as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and to spread the message of peace, national integration and harmony.

He said the expedition aims to motivate the youth of the country to join the elite Border Road organisation by holding interaction with the local population by the riders. The riders will also interact with gallantry awardees, ex-servicemen and war widows enroute their expedition.

As a part of the social theme, the expedition will aim at spreading the accomplishments of the nation towards achieving Atmanirbhar Bharath through several public interaction programmes/activities which include medical camps, Swacch Bharat activities, road safety campaign, and visiting old age homes/orphanages, he added.

