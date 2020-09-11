Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen stranded off Bhatkal coast

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel have successfully rescued 24 fishermen stranded at sea due to strong winds about 15 nautical miles from Bhatkal coast. According to officials, the stranded fishing boat was IFB QAMRUL Bahar.

ICG Ship Kasturba Gandhi, which was on operational deployment in the Karnataka coast, was diverted immediately for undertaking search-and-rescue operation after getting a distress call.

After establishing communication with fishermen, the rescue ship reached near the boat and rescued them. The fishing boat had lost propulsion owing to engine failure. In view of rough weather conditions in area, the owner of fishing boat had requested DD Fisheries of Karwar for help. Based on request from DD Fisheries, the entire rescue operations at sea was undertaken successfully by the Coast Guard.

All the fishermen who were rescued are healthy, said an official.

Further, electronic surveillance in area is being carried out through coastal surveillance network to get fishing boats in the area to safer locations and regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted to the fishermen.