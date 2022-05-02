Indian gaur rescued from water tank

An Indian Gaur that had accidentally fallen into a water tank in Kanyana was rescued in an operation carried out by the forest department on Monday.

The Indian Gaur from Kalenjemale Reserve Forest had strayed into the village in search of water. While attempting to quench its thirst, it accidentally fell into a water tank of Bharath Sevashrama in Kanyaya.

Ashrama inmates were the first to notice the animal trapped in the five-foot deep tank.

The forest department officials rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation after dumping soil on one side of the water tank, to help the Indian Gaur come out of the water.

After emerging from the tank, the Indian Gaur bolted towards the forest, said the officials.