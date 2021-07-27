Indiana Hospital in Mangaluru performs beating heart redo bypass surgery

In a rare lifesaving feat, cardiac surgeons of Indiana Hospital in Mangaluru, have successfully performed a complex bypass heart operation. The surgical team was led by renowned heart surgeon Dr M K Moosa Kunhi, Director of Cardiac Science and Chief Heart Surgeon of the hospital, said Managing Director Dr Yusuf Kumble.

The patient, 55-year-old Umer from Thrissur, Kerala, had first developed chest pain 15 years ago. He had subsequently undergone angioplasty for multiple blocks in his heart and had luckily survived due to the timely intervention of expert doctors.

Seven years ago, he developed further new blocks and chest pain. This time, he underwent a bypass heart operation and recovered. Following that he needed two more surgeries associated with his chest bone healing. He was doing well but two months ago he suddenly began to develop severe chest pain and was not able to walk or sleep comfortably. Medical investigation showed development of severe blocks again, which allowed only very little blood to flow to his heart muscles. This resulted in severe chest pain and life-threatening situation. He was admitted to intensive care and advised to undergo emergency lifesaving high risk bypass heart operation, he told mediapersons.

“The situation was a challenging one,” said Dr Moosa, who headed the six-hour-long heart operation, being performed for the fourth time on the patient with repeated blocks. The surgery was done on beating heart (without stopping the heart) technique. Veins taken from the legs of the patient were used to bypass the block. “Now the patient’s heart is getting enough blood to work comfortably in any situation. This kind of situation is very rare and the patient is lucky to get back to a healthy and normal life after the surgery,” said Dr Moosa.

During the surgery, Dr Moosa noticed that there was a thick growth of muscle over an important artery and obstructing blood flow to the heart muscle (myocardial bridge), making the situation further complicated. About three cm of heart muscle was successfully cut.

Dr Moosa said the patient recovered very well within a week and is now ready for discharge from the hospital with a good heart and good health. Now he is able to walk as much as he wants, climb staircases and sleep comfortably. The patient might have to take a few medicines lifelong to prevent a similar situation in the future, he added.