Indians should be proud of their heritage: Governor

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday said that dharma preaches peace and unity.

While attending Karkala Utsava, he said, “Dharma plays an important role in keeping society healthy.”

He emphasised the importance of the concept ‘live and let live’.

Every religion preaches peace. All beliefs are held in high regard, he said and urged people on the need to strengthen the soil’s culture.

The Governor lauded the efforts of Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar in initiating such a mega cultural event and said there is a need for such events across the country as the society is going through a stressful period.

Indian culture is a forerunner of global peace. Countries all over the world look up to India because of its rich cultural heritage. The 130 crore Indians will contribute to global welfare because they are deeply rooted in cultural affluence, he said.

He added that Indians should be proud of their heritage and praised Karkala sculptors for their wonderful creative sculptures.

The Governor also described the essence of Buddha’s and Mahaveera’s preaching, which promotes concepts of peace and sacrifice.

Karkala Utsava has been organised by Kannada and Culture department and other organisations to popularise the cultural, religious and architectural heritage of Karkala since March 10.

As part of Karkala Utsava, all tourist spots and historical spots like Karkala Gomateshwara, Chathurmukha Basadi, Aanekere, Attur St Lawrence Basilica, Ramasamudra and others were illuminated with colourful lights.

An exhibition of various products was held at Swaraj Maidan in Karkala.