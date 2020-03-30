Indira Canteens, Kadri Temple provide free meals to poor, stranded labourers

Indira Canteens and Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru have started providing food packets free of cost to the poor, stranded labourers, destitute and needy in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We have prepared over 2,000 food packets in the morning. The same number will be prepared in the afternoon and night for distribution," said Prabhakar Shetty from Indira canteen at Urwastore in Mangaluru to DH.

"The MCC teams come and collect food for distribution among the poor, beggars and destitute," he added.

"About 15 to 20 workers are working in preparing food and packing it. All precautionary measures like personal protective equipment are supplied to the workers" he added.

"Workers are not ready to come for work fearing COVID-19 infection. We try to persuade them for work by fetching them from their house early in the morning. We are finding it difficult to manage the show with a few workers turning up for work," he added.

Meanwhile, MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady said that Kadri temple has prepared food for 1,000 people. All five Indira canteens in MCC jurisdictions will prepare food and MCC will make arrangements for the distributing it among needy. The destitute and stranded labourers have been provided accommodation at Kadri, Surathkal in Mangaluru. We will supply food and water for them, he added.