Indiscriminate dumping of waste affects residents

The failure to dispose of waste from meat shops near old shandy maidan in Kote area of Kadur has given the entire area a nauseating smell.

The weekly shandy was held in the maidan near Railway Gate every Monday 15 years ago. Later, the shandy was shifted to the APMC yard and the space was earmarked for chicken and meat stalls.

The waste generated from these meat shops has become a headache for the people. Packs of dogs wait for the waste dumped by the shopkeepers. These stray dogs also chase away residents from the Railway Gate till Channakeshavaswamy Temple nearby.

The residents of Kuvempunagara Layout – situated adjacent to the old shandy maidan – are also affected by the indiscriminate dumping of waste by the meat shopkeepers.

School campus

The children, who are studying at the government school, are also victims of such dumping. The waste from a marriage hall nearby dump waste to the school compound. As a result, the stray pig menace has increased near the school campus.

The Railway Gate is also adjacent to the shandy maidan. At least 40 to 50 trains pass through the Gate daily. The passengers face inconvenience due to the stench emanating from the site.

The Kuvempunagara residents have urged the Town Municipal Council to take measures to dispose of the meat waste scientifically.

Town Municipality Chief Officer H N Manjunath said, “Measures will be taken to hold birth control camps to check stray dog menace. Measures will also be taken to utilise the empty stalls at the shandy maidan.”

Water bodies

Kote resident Kadur Dattatri said, “There are places of worship near the old shandy maidan. The waste water from the shops enter the water bodies during rainy season. This will have an impact on the health of the people in the vicinity.” Anitha, a housewife from Kote, said, “The stray dog menace is on rise. It is scary to walk alone in the area.”