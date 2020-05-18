Inflow of water to Harangi reservoir increases

With the rain lashing Kodagu, the inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased.

There is 3.35 TMC of water storage in the reservoir. The catchment areas of the reservoir have received bountiful showers. The water from the reservoir has been benefiting 12 villages in Kodagu in addition to Mysuru and Hassan districts.

The maximum storage level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. On Sunday, the water level stood at 2,830.26 feet. The inflow of water was 108 cusecs while 20 cusecs was released into the river.

Last year, during the corresponding period, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2805.56 feet.