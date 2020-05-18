Inflow of water to Harangi reservoir increases

Inflow of water to Harangi reservoir increases

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • May 18 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 16:20 ist
Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar.

With the rain lashing Kodagu, the inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased.

There is 3.35 TMC of water storage in the reservoir. The catchment areas of the reservoir have received bountiful showers. The water from the reservoir has been benefiting 12 villages in Kodagu in addition to Mysuru and Hassan districts.

The maximum storage level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. On Sunday, the water level stood at 2,830.26 feet. The inflow of water was 108 cusecs while 20 cusecs was released into the river.

Last year, during the corresponding period, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2805.56 feet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Harangi reservoir
inflow of water
increased
Kodagu
Kushalnagar

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 