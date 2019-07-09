Inform police on drug peddlers, says DCP

DCP (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya has said that the public should inform police on drug suppliers.

The identity of the informers will not be revealed, he promised.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the district administration to discuss safety of female students in educational institutions on Monday.

“Stakeholders in the society should join hands with the police in containing the menace. Awareness alone cannot help in checking the menace. Last year alone, 100 cases related to the NDPS Act has been registered in the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. Even parents should admit their drug addict children to a rehabilitation centre and inform the police of the matter. Even over the counter ‘prescription drugs’ are available in the market, which is a challenge for the police to act,” he said.

“The police have registered criminal cases for misuse of social media. If the district administration issues guidelines on banning mobile phones on campus, the police can visit educational institutions and check randomly. Even witnesses play a vital role in ensuring that drug peddlers are punished in the court of law,” the DCP explained.

To a complaint on minors visiting pubs and bars, the officer said that already pub and bar owners have been directed to ensure that minors do not visit pubs. The timings of bars and pubs will be strictly enforced.

The meeting participants urged the authorities to strengthen the law to check drug menace and create awareness on the quantum of punishment for drug abuse and sexual harassment among citizens.

They also asked for gender sensitisation programmes for students and parents. In addition, sex education should be made mandatory in schools and colleges and women empowerment cells should be set up in schools and colleges, they urged.