Infosys extends helping hand to students

Infosys has extended a helping hand to two students, Bhoomika and Bharath, who used to climb hilly areas in order to attend the online classes at Idooru Kunjnadi in Kundapura taluk.

Infosys officer Yashvanth visited the house of Bhoomika and handed over a laptop, UPS and internet dongle. Bhoomika, brimming with joy, thanked Infosys for extending a helping hand.

Many villages are not able to access the internet due to poor mobile network and disruption in power supply in Kundapura. This cause many inconveniences to hundreds of students attending online classes. Many students have already dropped out from classes owing to poor internet coverage.

Bhoomika said there is a need to solve the mobile network coverage issue in rural areas.

If minimum facilities are provided to children from villages, then they can achieve success in life, she said.

Bhoomika is a student of the tenth standard at Navodaya Vidyalaya, while her brother Bharath is a student of ninth standard in the same school.

Their parents are daily wage labourers and had to borrow loans in order to purchase smartphones and UPS in order to help their children attend online classes.