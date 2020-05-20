Infosys Foundation gives equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore

Infosys Foundation gives equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore to fight COVID-19

  May 20 2020
Kota Srinivas Poojary

Infosys Foundation handed over medical equipment, sanitisers among others worth Rs 1.50 crore to Wenlock Hospital and Mangaluru Police Commissioner's office. 

The Foundation organised the kit distribution programme at District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary's office on Wednesday.

The Foundation had given five ventilators worth Rs 76 lakh, PPE (personal protection equipment) kits, thermometers and other medical equipment to Wenlock Hospital, while PPE kit and sanitisers worth Rs 58 lakh were handed over to Police Commissioner's office.

In addition, 2,000 dry ration kits worth Rs 16 lakh were distributed to the needy on the occasion. 

Kota Srinivas Poojary thanked Infosys Foundation President Sudha Murthy for the help rendered to Mangaluru.

