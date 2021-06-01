Initiate action against movement of virus-infected patients: DC

There are complaints about Covid-19 infected in home isolation moving around freely in the district. Strict action should be initiated against such individuals, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

She was chairing a meeting with officials on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the district.

“A seal should be stamped on those who are in home isolation in the district. At any cost, they should not come out of their house. If they cannot remain in home isolation, then they should be admitted to Covid Care Centres for treatment,” said the deputy commissioner.

“In case the Covid-19 cases surge in Kodagu, then additional Covid Care Centres will be opened,” she said.

Calling upon the people to join hands in controlling Covid-19, she said that only with people’s support can the district be freed from Covid-19. All must take utmost care of their health.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross Society and Seva Bharathi too met the deputy commissioner and discussed Covid-19 control in the district.

Chandru of Seva Bharathi said that the organisation has been supporting the government in controlling the pandemic. Seva Bharathi has been supplying food and medicines to families.

Dali from Seva Bharathi said that teams have been set up in villages to help in containing Covid-19.

She appealed to the deputy commissioner to allow the purchase of essentials from 8 am to 12 noon.

Dhananjay representing the Chamber of Commerce said vaccines are administered to front line warriors. Even volunteers should be administered vaccines.

There is a need to focus on villages where Covid cases are on the rise. The lockdown should be extended till June 15, he said.

Dr Naveen urged the district administration to direct private clinics to strictly enforce Covid-19 rules. The information on the infected should be furnished to the department of health and family welfare.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that pulse oxymeters have been given to anganwadi workers and ANMs to monitor the health of infected in home isolation.

The deputy commissioner said that Covid-19 vaccines are administered to those in the priority sector. Taskforces in villages should ensure that the infected do not move around freely.

ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, AC Iswar Kumar Kandoo and others were present.