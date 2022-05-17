Initiate steps to check dengue in Mudur, Jadkal: Angara

District In-charge Minister S Angara urged officials from the health department to take steps to contain the outbreak of dengue in the Mudur and Jadkal areas in Kollur.

The minister visited houses in Mudur and Jadkal.

Asha workers and health workers should visit each household in both the villages to create awareness among the people about mosquito breeding in stagnant freshwater, he said.

The public should ensure that water does not remain stagnant in the vicinity of their houses. The health department should organise awareness programmes, he added.

He urged the officials to distribute mosquito nets and DMP oil among the people to check mosquito bites.

Officials said that 113 dengue cases had been reported in Jadkal and Mudur areas in Kollur.

There are 47 active cases now, including six children below 18 years. A special 60-bed ward was set up at Kundapura taluk hospital for treating dengue cases.

Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty and others were present.